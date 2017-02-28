Form Based Zoning Future of Saginaw’s Riverfront

Saginaw city officials, business owners and residents are hoping to rezone areas along the river to spur economic growth.

The city is looking to develop the riverfront area, encompassing the north and south ends from Potter to Rust Avenues and a block or two east of Jefferson and west of Michigan Avenues. Royal Oak based planning firm LSL Planning presented community stakeholders Tuesday, Feb. 28 with form based code (FBC) zoning for the area with the intent to gather their input. This was the second public meeting the firm held since Sep. 2016.

LSL Project Planner II Michelle Foster says FBC zoning is a zoning code focusing on form rather than use.

“Writing new standards and regulations based on the form, meaning the building massing, the setback, the placement on the lots, often times that includes a lot of design detail as well, versus just focusing on the use, what uses are allowed and not allowed, which is the traditional Euclidean zoning.”

Euclidean zoning refers to zoning that places similar types of buildings or businesses in a certain area, like residential, industrial or commercial.

Foster and Senior Planner Kathleen Duffy presented attendees with a first draft of ways the district could be zoned using FBC zoning, which included Main Street, encompassing the urban centers of downtown and Old Town; Urban Edge, which lies just outside the main urban centers; Riverfront Commercial, with a focus on retail and an improved suburban feel; Urban Flex, a mixed use area of residential, commercial and recreational; Institutional, areas that preserve historic resources and have campus-like qualities, such as hospitals; and Residential Mix, which has a mixture of housing types at the scale of single family housing.

Parking will be a major challenge. It was mentioned several times as a potential issue during the meeting, especially as new businesses like the Downtown Farmer’s Market and Delta College make their homes downtown.

Foster says it’s a delicate balance to make these areas more walkable while providing parking for vehicle traffic.

“How does the pedestrian and the driver also then interact with the businesses? And how do the businesses survive off of different pedestrian traffic, or versus how can they get people to ‘everyone wants to drive everywhere?’ Where is the parking located, how does it affect the businesses? It’s an issue everywhere.”

Foster says the questions are how to use existing parking and define future development to react with it, while ensuring enough parking and safe space for pedestrians.

Saginaw Planning Commission Associate Planner Mike Foust says having a vision with uniformity to the zoning process can make things easier for developers.

“If the developers see that there is a structure to the zoning, okay, they have to build a two or three story building, they may be happy to do that if they know that the lot next to them doesn’t have a big parking lot and one story building in the middle of it.”

Foust says there’s more interest in development in the city now than there has been in the past 20 years. He hopes the proposed zoning changes are attractive to developers.

Although, according to Foust, young people are the driving force behind new developments in Saginaw’s future. He says as the city considers moving to FBC zoning along the riverfront district, giving residents in the area a more walkable space with less need for things like lawn care or vehicle traffic, younger people will be more likely to move into the district.

“It’s kind of going back to what the city founders had, where they lived above the business, or they lived within a block of it. They walked to work. Let’s face it. A lot of that makes sense these days as housing prices go up.”

Foust says he’s glad younger people are involved with how the city’s future is developing. He says they’re the ones who he hopes to attract to the city.