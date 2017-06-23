Flooding Remains A Big Problem After Heavy Rains

High water forced Friday's closing of the US 10 Freeway in both directions creating a mile long traffic backup. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Authorities say motorists should obey road closed signs as the Great Lakes Bay Region dries out from heavy rains Thursday night and Friday morning. Many roads across the region are covered by water and some roads have been washed out by near historic flood levels in the Tittabawassee and Chippewa Rivers. Flood warnings are also out for the Saginaw River as the Tittabawassee flows into the Saginaw River.

The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration predicts the Tittabawassee River at Midland should crest at 31.5 feet Friday night or early Saturday morning, more than 7 feet over its flood stage of 24 feet. The Chippewa River will crest early Saturday at 13.5 feet, above its 8 foot flood stage.

Some area rainfall totals include Bay City 5.2″; Freeland 3.08″; Hemlock 2.33″; Houghton Lake 0.77″; Midland 6.0″; Mt. Pleasant 6.88″; Shepherd 3.48″; Oil City 7.31″ and Wheeler 2.47″. Midland’s Jack Barstow Airport recorded 5.3″ and MBS International Airport recorded 3.19″.

High water levels in the Sturgeon Creek forced the closure of the US 10 freeway between Eastman and Stark Roads for several hours.

There have been some reports of sewer backups and health inspectors warn people to avoid any possibly contaminated water in your basement and to be cautious of any electric power source that may be under water.

Stay tuned to WSGW News for the latest flood information from emergency management agencies in Bay, Midland and Saginaw Counties.

Midland’s Bob Caldwell Boat Launch near South Saginaw and Gordonville Roads was just one of many areas in the Great flooded by the heavy rains.

Tittabawassee River water levels before and after the heavy rain.

Chippewa River water levels below Mt. Pleasant (Graphs courtesy of NOAA)