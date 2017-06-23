Flooding Hits Great Lakes Bay Region After Heavy Rains

Heavy rains have brought flooding to parts of the Great Lakes Bay Region. Midland is the hardest hit, with the a flood warning in effect for the Tittabawassee River. It’s expected to crest at 31.5 feet about noon Saturday. Flood stage is 24 feet. There have been power outages, and numerous streets in Midland are closed due to flooding. Motorists have been warned to stay off the streets in Midland as much as possible. If you encounter water over the road, do not try to driver through it, and drive slowly where there are smaller amounts of water, to avoid hydroplaning.

Midland officials also say there have been sanitary sewer overflows, and advise affected residents to stay out of their basements. Do not try to pump out the water, but let it go down on its own. Do not walk into the water, and use good hygiene if you do touch the water, as it may contain sewage. If you’re concerned about electrical issues, don’t go into your basement to shut it off. Instead, call Consumers Energy to shut it off for you, unless it’s located upstairs and you can shut it off safely.

Bay City also has some floood streets. Sanitation crews are working regular routes today, but will not travel flooded roadways, which may dely trash collection for some residents. Crews will be working on Saturday to collect from any areas that were missed. Those customers should keep trash bins out for 7:00 a.m. collection.

(photos by Bill Hewitt, Michael Percha)