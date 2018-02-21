Flooding Forces Arenac County Home Evacuations
By Ann Williams
Feb 21, 2018 @ 6:11 PM
photo credit: Arenac County Independent

A number of residents along the Rifle River in Arenac County’s Deep River Township have been forced from their homes due to severe flooding. Arenac County Undersheriff Don McIntyre said the sheriff’s office started getting calls about 9:00 Wednesday morning from people reporting
flooded homes. He said ice jams on the river caused it to rise unexpectedly overnight. Some homes were completely underwater, but none were occupied.

The Arenac County Independent reports the Rifle River reached its second highest level on record Wednesday. The Red Cross set up a shelter at the Deep River Township Hall, 525 East State Street in Sterling. Call (810)397-3736 for more information.

 

 

photo credit: Arenac County Independent
photo credit: Arenac County Independent
photo credit: Arenac County Independent

