Flood Resource Center Opens in Midland

Midland County Emergency Management is establishing a Multi Agency Resource Center (MARC) at the Midland County ESA located at 3917 Jefferson Ave. in Midland. According to the Midland County 911 Facebook page, the center is designed to be a one stop shop for residents impacted by flooding. Representatives from the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies will be available to speak with residents and offer information about potential available resources. The center is open Wednesdays through Fridays over the next couple weeks from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The United Way has also created a Disaster Flood Recovery website containing information on volunteering, donations, damage assessment and a disaster relief fund created by the United Way and the Midland Area Community Foundation. To learn more, visit www.unitedwaymidland.org/flood.