Flint Water Crisis Investigation Reaches Snyder Cabinet–Pat Political Point

June 18, 2017

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette charged the state’s health department chief and four others with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Flint water probe. He shouldn’t stop there. Others must be held accountable for their role in not only causing the water crisis, but for the cover-up. That includes Governor Snyder as well!

It’s been a long-time coming.

Michigan Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette levied some harsh charges on some of the individuals responsible for the Flint Water Crisis.

The head of the Michigan health department, Nick Lyon, was indicted on involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office charges.

Lyon is accused of not alerting the public about the Legionnaires’ disease outbreak which occurred in the Flint area after the switch from treated Detroit water to untreated water from the Flint River. Some experts have connected the Legionnaires outbreak to Flint’s lead-contaminated water.

Lyon is the highest ranking member in Republican Governor Rick Snyder’s administration to face charges over the water crisis, which poisoned children and killed American citizens.

Attorney General Schuette also charged four others with involuntary manslaughter, including former emergency manager Darnell Early, former Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Office of Drinking Water chief Liane Shekter-Smith, DEQ District Supervisor Stephen Busch, and former Flint Department of Public Works director Howard Croft.

Additionally, Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells faces an obstruction of justice charge.

Dr. Wells originally claimed she didn’t learn of the disease outbreak until early Fall of 2015, but the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality’s director says he told Wells of the outbreak in March of 2015–six months earlier!

Wells even threatened to hold-up funds for a community health and environmental partnership if it pushed forward studying what caused the disease outbreak!

A total number of 15 people involved with the Flint Water Crisis have been charged.

But this was a big week because real consequences are facing those who not only oversaw the tragedy, but tried to hide their mistakes while citizens suffered.

And this crime is slowly reaching Governor Rick Snyder’s cabinet.

It’s been a long time coming.

People died from drinking water in America.

It didn’t have to happen.

The decision to switch from Detroit Water to the Flint River was a decision to save money.

One could argue the decision to use the Flint River without treating the water was gross negligence. However, covering up the evidence is beyond appalling.

And the Governor’s supporters seriously want us to believe he had no idea what was happening in Flint until January of 2016–some 18 months after the spike of Legionnaires?

Let’s keep it real, people. You know and I know he had some kind of idea.

Emails revealed how Snyder’s former chief of staff back in July of 2015 expressed “frustration” about the water issues in Flint. Citizens of Flint had already been complaining about a year before that email was sent!

The state DEQ and Health and Human Services received warnings about possible lead contamination, but they stuck to their story that the water quality was a-ok.

But I’m to believe Rick Snyder knew none of this?

Snyder apologized for the Flint Water Crisis, but is sticking by Health and Human Services Director Lyon, despite Lyon being indicted for a felony!

The Flint Water Crisis was also perpetuated by Snyder’s adherence to use emergency managers. These managers completely mismanaged the crisis because their job was to save money. Their job was to run Flint on the cheap.

Human health came in a distant second.

And to show his empathy with the situation, Snyder refused to grant waivers for city residents’ water bills. The water STILL isn’t safe to drink! Yet, residents are expected to pay for their poisoned water–water that shouldn’t have been poisoned in the first place!

Conservative leadership led to this horrific disaster. Our citizens drank poisoned water. Pregnant women drank poisoned water. Children drank poisoned water. And 12 people died.

ISIS didn’t kill these 12 people. ISIS didn’t poison Flint children.

Government being run by people who don’t believe in government ultimately caused the crisis.

The water crisis isn’t just a Flint tragedy, it’s an American tragedy. And it’s a tragedy that all who played a part in creating must pay for their crimes.

