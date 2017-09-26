Flint Water Crisis Absolves Responsibility For Political Leaders–Pat Political Point–September 24, 2017

September 24, 2017

Click below to hear this week’s “Pat Political Point” from WSGW’s First Day. If Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette refuses to lead in the Flint Water Crisis, how can we trust him to lead the entire state in 15 months?

Many listeners remember my countless political points surrounding the Flint Water Crisis.

I took some heat when I called for Governor Rick Snyder’s resignation over the man-made crisis, which caused illness and death to American citizens.

I said government’s main job is to protect its people. If Governor Snyder’s administration failed to accomplish that most important of jobs, then it was time for Snyder to resign from his.

My criticisms of the Snyder administration’s decisions to force Flint residents to drink poisoned water weren’t as crazy as some initially believed.

That the Flint Water Crisis has been virtually ignored by the conservative cabal is reprehensible. If ISIS had poisoned the drinking water of an American city, conservative radio would’ve been in full panic mode!

And rightly so. If a terrorist group poisoned our water supply, you bet we’d be panicking!

Yet for some reason or another, many simply yawn when our state’s conservative lack of leadership led to 12 American deaths.

We’re also just learning that the Flint Water Crisis caused more devastation than originally believed.

A doctor has testified that it’s possible MORE than 12 people may have died from Legionnaires’ Disease.

Second, a study shows how the illegal amounts of lead in Flint’s water supply might have caused a drop in fertility rates in Flint, and a rise in infant deaths.

Correlation doesn’t mean causation, but it’s an alarming coincidence, nonetheless.

In an effort to save money, or run government on the cheap, Governor Snyder’s emergency managers moved Flint’s water supply from the clean Great Lakes Water Authority to the Flint River. Additionally, the water was incorrectly treated, allowing lead to leach into the water system.

But when citizens complained about water quality, their complaints were brushed aside.

Even when a General Motors plant switched its water supply back to the GLWA because of the highly corrosive water, the Snyder administration did nothing.

And now, Republican Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is prosecuting several city and state officials who played a role in the water crisis.

That’s good, but it’s not enough.

Not by a long shot.

Bill Schuette wants to be the next Governor of Michigan, but how can voters trust him when he won’t dare prosecute Governor Snyder?

People died under his watch. Fertility rates dropped under his watch. Infant mortality rose under his watch. Children drank water poisoned by lead under his watch. State government told pregnant women the water was safe to drink!

This is a major crime in America.

And while I’m happy he decided to hold some accountable for this gross crime (as if he really had a choice), until Schuette actually questions Governor Snyder about his actions, or lack thereof, then we don’t believe in accountability.

Schuette is running to continue the status quo in Michigan, which is, essentially, absolving those in power of responsibility.

Conservatives have complained and lectured Americans on how we don’t press our children to accept responsibility for their actions.

Sadly, those words ring hollow as the Governor, and those from his inner-staff, don’t see the inside of a courtroom.

I mean, what’s the point?

If we refuse to hold the guy who promised Michiganders competent leadership, then we’re saying Lady Justice truly is blind to crimes committed by the powerful and connected.

Bill Schuette could do the right thing, but he’s not. He’s hoping to reside where Snyder’s been for the past seven years. It’s best you don’t anger the donor base rather do the right thing and be a true leader.

The times are a-changin’.

