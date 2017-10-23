Five Face Charges in I-75 Rock-Throwing Death

Five male teenagers are being charged as adults in connection with the death of a man killed by a rock thrown from an I-75 overpass. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced that all five will be charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, six felony counts of malicious destruction of property and two misdemeanor counts of malicious destruction of property.

Thirty-two-year-old Kenneth White of Mt. Morris was a passenger in a van heading south on I-75 on Wednesday, when he was hit in the head and chest by a large rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass in Vienna Township, and died from his injuries. All of those being charged in the case are under 17, except for one. They were expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.