First In Robotics Coming to SVSU

Over 7,500 competitors and spectators are expected to fill the campus of Saginaw Valley State University April 13-15 for the FIRST In Michigan statewide high school robotics competition. The event is designed to inspire students to pursue STEM fields in the areas of science, technology,engineering and math. The competition will feature 160 high school teams, each averaging 30 students and four professional mentors.

FIRST In Michigan was previously held in Grand Rapids, but outgrew its former facility as student participation continued to increase.

As many as 37 regional hotels will be used by the teams, coming from as far away as St. Joseph in southwestern Michigan and Houghton in the Upper Peninsula. It’s estimated by Go Great Lakes Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau the competition will generate a projected $1.2 million in direct spending within Midland, Bay and Saginaw Counties.

The competition is free and open to the public to watch.