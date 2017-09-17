“First Day’s” Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks-Week 2-September 17, 2017

September 17, 2017

Pat Johnston started his 2017 football prognostications the same as he left them in 2016: Meh! Here’s the Week Two installment of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” from WSGW’s First Day!

It’s now time for the most exciting three minutes of news-talk-sports across this great land.

That’s right, it’s time for the Week Two installment of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day!

With the Detroit Tigers packing-it-up for the year, and the excitement of another college football Saturday already behind us, it’s a good thing we’ve got the Detroit Lions.

I can’t believe what I’m saying! It’s a good thing we’ve got the Lions?

The Lions play the New York Giants at the Meadowlands tomorrow night, which is great for me because I’ve got a big game to watch today. My Proud Pittsburgh Steelers host the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon. And Lions’ fans should be cheering for the Amazing Steelers because they’re facing one of Detroit’s divisional foes.

It’s still six-and-a-half hours from kickoff, and I’m beyond nervous. As the late-great John Fascenda from NFL Films would say about today’s Steelers-Vikings matchup:

It’s Minnesota Iron vs. Pittsburgh Steel!

The “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” segment where I pick three surefire games for the week, including the Detroit Lions contest.

I had delusions of a fast 3-0 start to the 2017 season, only to begin exactly where I left-off last season: Mired in mediocrity.

The Green Bay Packers came through for me in their triumph over the Seattle Seahawks. However, the San Diego Chargers fell just short in their upset bid against the Denver Broncos last Monday. And the Detroit Lions said, “You want to pick against us, Pat? Fine! We’ll show you!”

The Lions engineered one of their patented fourth quarter comebacks to defeat the Arizona Cardinals in the season opener.

The record is 1-2. Not good, but it could’ve been worse.

Now that I’ve got Week One under the belt, the games will only get easier to predict, as I’ll demonstrate right now.

Here is the Week Two installment of “Pat’s Perfect Picks!”

The Green Bay Packers battle the NFC Champion Falcons in Atlanta later tonight. It’s a rematch of the NFC title game in which the Falcons stampeded the Packers en route to the Super Bowl. The Packers earned an ugly, but big win last week against Seattle. The Falcons escaped a major upset against the Bears. Week One is always a tough week for most teams. Players haven’t played a full game in months. Everyone is somewhat rusty, including the referees, who are always rusty! That’s why I suspect the Falcons to play much better today against the home crowd in prime time.

Give Me the Falcons OVER the Packers–28-23!

The Upset Of The Week. Yes, I lost my upset last week, but only because the Chargers’ rookie kicker choked! I plan to redeem myself with a bold upset prediction. The New Orleans Saints looked bad against the Vikings defense last Monday. But today, they’re back home in the Superdome facing a porous New England Patriots defense. Drew Brees lights up the Pats, who’ll begin the year 0-2. You heard it here first!

Give me the Saints OVER the Patriots–31-28!!

And finally, your Detroit Lions visit the New York Giants on Monday Night. The Lions struggled in the first half last week, but improved their game especially on the offensive side of the ball in the second half. I expect the Lions wide receivers to get open as quarterback Matthew Stafford has a great night. Expect running back Theo Riddick to score twice, while the Lions offense takes care of an ineffective Giants offense. The Lions start 2-0? Is that what I’m trying to say? Yes, that’s what I’m saying!

Give me the Lions OVER the G-Men–27-21!!!

That’s the Week Two edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day!

