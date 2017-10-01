“First Day’s” Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks-Week 4-October 1, 2017

October 1, 2017

It was a disastrous Week Three for your esteemed host as he completely flunked, going 0-3! That’s what he gets for picking the Cleveland Browns to win…ever! Can Pat earn redemption in Week Four? Listen below to find out!

It’s now time for the most exciting three minutes of news-talk-sports across this great land.

That’s right, it’s time for the Week Four installment of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day!

I’ve descended back into my traditional mid-season form, unfortunately. We had high hopes for a perfect week. I was 2-1 the previous week. Naturally, I thought the improvements would continue, and I’d give you a perfect week.

Well, I gave you a perfect week, alright.

Perfectly disgusting!

I picked the Browns?!?! I picked the Browns! That alone tells you I wasn’t thinking clearly.

The Raiders collapsed against Washington on Sunday night.

And I picked the Detroit Lions to beat the Falcons. Actually, it appeared I would get that right. But a reversed touchdown and a stupid rule prevented the Lions from another dramatic fourth quarter comeback, and prevented me from avoiding a winless week.

The overall season record now drops to 3-6. Yet, as I always say, if you’re going to win big, you have to lose big once in awhile.

I refuse to let this season slip away like some of the previous years. The comeback begins now.

Here are my Week Four selections.

The Houston Texans host the Tennessee Titans in a surprisingly intriguing AFC South matchup. The Texans have been kicking themselves throughout the week as they let one get away in New England. Rookie quarterback DeShaun Watson has shown moxie, and an ability for the big play. The Titans are led by Marcus Mariota, who has thrown for nearly 700 yards and three touchdowns during the last few weeks. But it’s the Titans running game that’s the difference-maker against a mediocre Texans run defense.

Give Me the Titans OVER the Texans–21-17!

The Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Rams meet-up in Big D today in a battle of 2-1 teams. The Cowboys downright dominated the Cardinals last Monday while the Rams suddenly have an offense–an exciting offense. The Rams need running back Todd Gurley to have a solid day, and then play action can open-up for Jared Goff. However, the Rams are hurting in their wide receiving corps. That might cause problems. It’s hard to pick against the Cowboys, especially at home.

Give Me the Cowboys OVER the Rams–27-24!!

And finally, your 2-1 Detroit Lions visit the 2-1 Minnesota Vikings in a big early NFC North division test. As has been well documented, the NFL found another way for the Lions to lose another game in another bizarre way. Yet, the Lions still left that Atlanta game in good spirits as they proved they might indeed be a contender rather than a pretender. The Vikings could be without starting quarterback Sam Bradford again with an injury. It might not matter, though, as backup Case Keenum lit-up Tampa Bay for 369 yards and three scores. I expect this game to be a hard-fought, tough game. Can the Lions handle the grit and muscle of the Vikings defense? Can the Lions defense continue playing opportunistic football and force turnovers? This is a near-impossible game to pick. I’ll give a slight edge to Minnesota since they’re stingy run defense will make a run-deficient Lions offense a one-dimensional team.

Give Me the Vikings Over the Lions–20-17!!!

That’s the Week Four edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day.