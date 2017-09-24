“First Day’s” Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks-Week 3-September 24, 2017

September 24, 2017

Here’s the Week Three edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” from WSGW’s First Day. Pat had a commendable showing in Week Two as he’s sporting a 3-3 overall record. Can he continue his improvement after a rough start? And more importantly, does he dare pick the Detroit Lions to win again? Give it a listen!

Hey, the Lions helped me pull-out a decent 2-1 record in Week Two as I reached the .500 mark with a 3-3 record. My major blunder last week: Picking New Orleans over New England. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tossed four touchdown passes, as if to say, “Pat, you really are an idiot sometimes.”

Let’s see if I can get over the .500 mark.

Here are my Week Three picks!

The winless Cleveland Browns visit the winless Colts. You’re probably asking, “Why is Pat picking this awful game?” Well, because the Browns are favored. How many times have the Browns been favored since 1994? And I can’t believe it, but I’m buying the hype. The Browns are far better than the Colts, who remain without quarterback Andrew Luck. Unlike the Colts, the Browns have at least competed in their first two games!

Give Me the Browns OVER the Colts–24-14!

Washington is back home to battle the undefeated Oakland Raiders in our nation’s capital. The Raiders offense is on fire so far, and they look to keep lighting up the scoreboard against a Washington defense that’s having issues stopping opponents on third down. On top of that, Washington’s passing game is struggling, and its relying on the running game to consistently move the ball. It’ll be close, but Oakland has too many weapons and a great offensive line.

Give me the Raiders OVER Washington–28-27!!

And finally, your undefeated Detroit Lions host the undefeated defending conference champion Atlanta Falcons today at Ford Field. Atlanta’s electric offense embarrased the Green Bay Packers for the second time in eight months. Signal caller Matt Ryan is leading this offense right where it left-off in the Super Bowl and they’re only going to get better. The Falcons are looking to go 3-0 against NFC North teams, and are favored to do so. But the Falcons struggled in their first game at the Chicago Bears. And they aren’t playing the Bears today. They are playing a tough Lions team led by a tough quarterback and a tough defense. Not only that, but the Lions have the special teams edge. Not only that, but the Falcons will play without star linebacker Vic Beasely, Jr. in front a raucous Lions fanbase.

Give me the Lions OVER the Falcons in a nailbiter–31-27!!!

