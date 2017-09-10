“First Day’s” Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks–Week 1–September 10, 2017

September 10, 2017

Football season has finally arrived! Here’s the Week One edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” from WSGW’s First Day!!!

It’s now time for the most exciting three minutes of news-talk-sports across this great land.

That's right, it's time for the Week One installment of "Pat's Perfect NFL Picks" on WSGW's First Day!

To refresh your memory, this is where I pick three NFL games, including the Detroit Lions’ contest. These are the three game that I say are the surefire picks of the week.

Before we begin with the 2017, let’s review how I did in 2016…

On second though, let’s not and say we did!

September is such a wonderful time of the year. The weather starts to cool a little, the kids are back in school, Oktoberfest beer is readily available, and we’ve got football!!!

And with this year’s Detroit Tigers baseball season resembling nothing short of a train wreck, perhaps we need football more than ever.

At least, I do!

Here’s the Week One edition of Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks!

We begin in Green Bay where the Packers welcome the Seattle Seahawks to Lambeau Field. This is quite the game for Week One. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers against that stout Seattle defense. This feels more like a playoff game that a season opener. Rodgers and the friendly confines of Lambeau help guide the Pack to victory.

Give me the Packers OVER the Seahawks–26-23!

My Upset Of The Week! The Los Angeles Chargers (that’s strange to say) battles the Denver Broncos on Monday Night. The experts say pick Denver at home. I say pick the better quarterback. The Chargers have perennial pro-bowler Philip Rivers. The Broncos have Trevor Simien. Trevor Simien? Trevor Simien?

Give me the Chargers OVER the Broncos–28-20!!

And finally, you’re Detroit Lions host the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field this afternoon. Kickoff is 1pm. The Lions sputtered in classic Lions fashion last year. After an exciting three-quarters of a season filled with fantastic finishes, the Lions ended the year with a four-game losing skid–including another playoff defeat. But making the playoffs counts for something, right? Can they return and actually win a playoff game this year? Of course, they can. However, the Lions lack the killer instinct. And significant injuries to both their offensive and defensive lines might be too much for Detroit to overcome. That’s why I have them going 8-8 in 2017. This is one of the games I have them losing. Yes, they’re at home. Yes, Matthew Stafford’s a far better quarterback than Cardinals QB Carson Palmer. I can’t overlook how Arizona is just a better team on paper. Better running backs, wide receivers, and a tough defense. Plus, Arizona’s won the past seven against Detroit. Make it eight.

Give me the Cardinals OVER the Lions–27-23!!!

That’s the Week One edition of Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks on WSGW’s First Day!

