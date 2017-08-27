First Day Sports Take–UM, MSU Football & U.S. Open Tennis Predictions

August 27, 2017

It’s turned it bit cool outside. Summer vacation is ending. Universities are about to begin their Fall semesters! That means it’s time for College Football! And for tennis fans, it’s also time for the U.S. Open! Here’s this week’s “First Day Sports Take with Pat Johnston” from WSGW’s First Day. Pat gives his predictions for Michigan and Michigan State football, and also his U.S. Open predictions.

The College Football season kicks-off this week! So, it’s time to give you my predictions of Michigan and Michigan State football.

Plus, tennis’s final major of the year, the U.S. Open, begins serving tomorrow in New York. In a moment, I’ll provide my predictions on who’ll win both the men’s and women’s championships. I know you’re on the edge of your seat for those predictions.

First, the Michigan State Spartan football team.

I guess there’s nowhere but up for the 2017 Spartans. After finishing a shocking 3-9 last year, and having a turbulent offseason where they lost several players, head coach Mark Dantonio almost has to start from scratch.

Coach Dantonio brought MSU to national fame with Big Ten titles, a Rose Bowl victory, and a college football playoff appearance.

But like when he accepted the position in 2007, Dantonio has to rebuild the Spartans. If there’s someone who can do it, it’s Dantonio.

This year’s Spartan team is a young squad with over 40 true or redshirt freshman. But they’ll be playing with a chip on their shoulders. That’s how Dantonio likes it.

Quarterback Brian Lewerke and stud running back L.J. Scott have to lead this team, and I suspect they will. The defense led by line-backer Chris Frey will carry a defense that’s looking for redemption.

I’m predicting the Spartans will go 7-5, with one major upset victory. Penn St? Ohio St? Michigan?

The Michigan Wolverines are also a young team, but they’re a talented squad thanks to head coach Jim Harbaugh’s tireless recruiting.

Michigan sent 14 players to the NFL last year, which is why many Wolverine fans feel like Michigan missed a big chance at something special in 2017.

This is the year where observers will learn if Harbaugh is indeed a great coach. Michigan will field young, inexperienced players everywhere on the field. But if there’s anyone who can develop players, it’s Harbaugh. Remember, he turned Brady Hoke’s team into a national championship contender.

I feel this will be a very good Wolverines team, and better than some experts predict.

And I feel Michigan will be running on all cylanders when they host the Buckeyes in November.

I’m predicting the Wolverines will go 10-2 with a victory over Ohio State. The 2018 season will be THE season for Michigan. I’m also predicting tight end Zac Gentry scores 10 touchdowns this year!

Finally, Roger Federer is gunning to win his 20th major championship at the U.S. Open. He’s won two of the three majors this year at age 36. That’s incredible.

He’s playing great tennis, but back issues hampered Roger in his loss to young phenom Alexander Zverev in Cincinnati last week.

Working in favor for Roger is that injuries are keeping Novak Djokovic and Stan Warwinka out of the tournament.

Which is why I’m picking Rafael Nadal to avenge his Australian Open loss to jolly Roger and win the U.S. Open. Yup, there’s no logic to the pick. But sometimes illogical sense makes the best sense.

On the women’s side, it’s a wide open field again. I suspect Americans Venus Williams, Coco Vandaweigh, and Sloane Stephens to go far in the tournament. They’ll want to play well in front of the home crowd.

That’s why I’m picking Wimbledon champion Garbine Mugaruza to win her third major! Again, there’s no logic. Just a gut feeling.

That’s why I’m not known as an expert!

