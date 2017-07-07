The First Day Sports Take With Pat Johnston
By Pat Johnston
|
Jul 7, 2017 @ 10:50 AM

July 6, 2017

Here’s the First Day “Sunday Sports Take” with Pat Johnston. It’s a tennis-themed sports take this week as Pat talks about tennis legend John McEnroe’s latest comments that women’s tennis star Serena Williams couldn’t beat the top 700 men’s players.

Then, I provide my Wimbledon prediction. As of this post, my picks are still in the tournament!

Like Michael Percha’s “Pun Of The Week,” I’m a little late posting this week’s sports take. But it’s finally posted, nonetheless.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Related Content

Zero Tolerance In Schools Is A Loser For Kids?
About That 93-Million Not Working Argument
Wednesday Indie Music Day–Mitski
Movie Trivia–December 11, 2011
Tuesday 90’s Music Nostalgia Break
Why I Love Sports #1,066
Comments