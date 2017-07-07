The First Day Sports Take With Pat Johnston

July 6, 2017

Here’s the First Day “Sunday Sports Take” with Pat Johnston. It’s a tennis-themed sports take this week as Pat talks about tennis legend John McEnroe’s latest comments that women’s tennis star Serena Williams couldn’t beat the top 700 men’s players.

Then, I provide my Wimbledon prediction. As of this post, my picks are still in the tournament!

Like Michael Percha’s “Pun Of The Week,” I’m a little late posting this week’s sports take. But it’s finally posted, nonetheless.

