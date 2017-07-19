First Day Sports Take with Pat Johnston–Tigers, Wimbledon & Boring All-Star Games

June 16, 2017

Take a listen to the “First Day Sports Take with Pat Johnston” which airs Sundays at 6:44am on WSGW’s First Day. Pat talks about Venus Williams’s unbelievable run at Wimbledon; the Detroit Tigers should sell; and why he despises boring All-Star games.

UPDATE: Since this post, the Tigers have traded slugger J.D. Martinez to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for three minor league players. It appears GM Al Avila listened to me. Time will tell if the trade paid-off for Detroit. And wouldn’t you know it, but the Tigers are five games behind first place, and have won four straight! And congratulations to Roger Federer on winning his record 8th Wimbledon title, and 19th Grand Slam trophy.

