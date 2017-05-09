First Day Sports Take with Pat Johnston–Jake Butt Injury Serves As Painful Example

Should college football players refuse to play in meaningless bowl games in the name of remaining healthy for a possible NFL career? The Jake Butt injury illustrates why you’ll probably see more players sit-out their college football team’s bowl games in the future. WSGW’s Pat Johnston talked about the issue during his “First Day Sports Take” on WSGW’s First Day.

Former Michigan Wolverine tight end Jake Butt is a Denver Bronco.

Denver selected Butt in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. It’s a select group of people who get to be an NFL player, and Jake gets to consider himself as part of that elite class.

Denver certainly got a steal by selecting Butt in the fifth round. Denver Bronco team president John Elway expressed his elation in being able to gobble-up a player with the talent of Jake Butt so late in the draft!

But Jake Butt was supposed to be a first round pick. Not a fifth round.

What happened?

Several scouts and publications considered Butt as one of the best college players at his position. His named always seemed to be near the top, or at the top of the charts as the best tight end in the 2017 draft.

Jake Butt had a fantastic collegiate career for the Wolverines, and became a bigger fan favorite when he returned his senior season to play for the Maize n’ Blue. Butt was already considered one of the best tight ends as a junior, but he came back anyway, and served as one of the team captains.

He didn’t cause problems off the field, and seemed like a shoe-in for the first or second round in this year’s draft.

But then, Jake Butt’s fortunes changed in his final game as a Wolverine at the Orange Bowl.

Butt left the game during the first half after sustaining a gruesome knee injury, which turned out to be a torn ACL.

It’s a play that forever changed his fortunes.

True, Jake Butt is still a pro, and he’s probably not going to starve in the near future. However, the injury is estimated to cost him a few million dollars since he dropped all the way to the fifth round.

Jake Butt’s misfortune starkly illustrates why I don’t begrudge college players who decide to sit-out of meaningless bowl games if they’re headed to the pros.

Butt’s teammate, Jabrill Peppers, didn’t play in that Orange Bowl game, and became a first round selection by the Cleveland Browns. Peppers didn’t risk further injury, and he got rewarded for using caution.

Since college football players aren’t paid for their services, and since a professional football player’s career lasts an estimated three-to-four years, players have to think of themselves first before anyone else.

The Jake Butt incident shows how quickly careers change on a single play. It shouldn’t be a blemish on their character if a college football player takes their careers into account over the university, or the TV networks, or the advertisers, who shovel billions of cash back and forth to each other while the player risks injury.

