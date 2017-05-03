The First Day Sports Take with Pat Johnston–Why ESPN Is Hurting

I tend to shy away from combining both politics and sports in my weekly “Sunday Sports Take” on WSGW’s First Day.

That proved to be impossible last week after I ran across this tweet from The National Review’s Dan McLaughlin:

Me @NRO: ESPN Layoffs Should Be A Wake-Up Call About Politicizing Sports https://t.co/0lYUCk6val pic.twitter.com/K0FW8tNmEq — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 26, 2017

Check-out Dan’s post on why he believes ESPN’s supposed shift to “the left” is why the sports network behemoth is shedding jobs.

Here’s my response on why ESPN’s business model is failing, and it has little to do with a corporate-run network’s (owned by Disney) so-called left-wing politics.

Special thanks to Sports Illustrated’s Sean Gregory and his insightful piece on how “behavioral economics,” and not politics, explains why ESPN once-revered business model is flailing.

