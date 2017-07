July 10, 2017

Listen to this week’s “First Day Sports Take” with WSGW’s Pat Johnston. Pat takes issue with college football insider Phil Steele, who argues Michigan State Football head coach Mark Dantonio should be on the “hot seat” this year.

