First Day Sports Take July 23, 2017–No Fun Selling

July 23, 2017

Listen to the “First Day Sports Take with Pat Johnston” segment. The Detroit Tigers officially became “sellers” last week when they traded slugger J.D. Martinez to the Arizona Diamondbacks. While the trade didn’t shock people, it reminded fans that trading away favorite players for an unknown future is never fun.

Here’s the transcript:

FIRST DAY SPORTS TAKE ON WSGW’S FIRST DAY

FOR WEEKS, MANY TIGERS’ FANS WERE BEGGING THE TIGERS TO SELL AT THE TRADE DEADLINE.

I WAS ONE OF THEM.

THE TEAM IS A SHELL OF ITS OLD SELF WITH OLDER PLAYERS STRUGGLING, SOME YOUNGER PLAYERS NOT PERFORMING UP TO WHAT MANY HAD HOPED, AND MANAGERIAL–AND GENERAL MANAGERIAL–DECISIONS THAT CONTINUE TO BAFFLE.

FOR THE PAST DECADE, THE DETROIT TIGERS HAVE PLAYED COMPETITIVE BASEBALL, LEAVING FANS WITH MANY SWEET AND NIGHTMARISH DREAMS.

BUT THEY WERE COMPETITIVE.

IT WAS A CHANGE FROM THE DARK DAYS OF THE 1990’S AND EARLY 2000’S OF MEDIOCRE TIGERS’S TEAMS.

AS GEORGE HARRISON ONCE SAID, ALL THINGS MUST PASS.

THE 2017 DETROIT TIGERS CONTINUED TO STRUGGLE. INSTEAD OF CLINGING TO HOPE OF ONE MORE LAST RUN, EVEN THE FRONT OFFICE UNDERSTOOD THAT IT’S TIME TO MOVE FORWARD AND LOOK TO THE FUTURE.

SO, GM AL AVILA TRADED YOUNG SLUGGER J.D. MARTINEZ TO THE ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS FOR THREE INFIELDING PROSPECTS.

SOME TIGERS’ FANS WERE OUTRAGED THE TIGERS DIDN’T GET BETTER PLAYERS IN RETURN, AS IF THEY’RE EXPERTS ON WHICH PROSPECTS WILL PAN-OUT IN THE LONG RUN.

PROSPECT BASEBALL PLAYERS ARE THE EXACT SAME AS ROOKIE FOOTBALL PLAYERS. JUST BECAUSE YOU DRAFT A PLAYER IN THE FIRST ROUND DOESN’T MEAN ANOTHER PLAYER SELECTED IN THE FOURTH ROUND WILL END UP BRINGING MORE VALUE TO AN NFL TEAM.

TOM BRADY, ANYONE?

THE SAME GOES WITH BASEBALL PROSPECTS.

TIGERS’ FANS WERE READY TO SELL.

WELL, THIS IS WHAT SELLING LOOKS LIKE. IT’S NOT FUN.

LOSING A PLAYER LIKE J.D. HURTS, AND HE WILL BE MISSED.

BUT THIS IS WHAT HAS TO HAPPEN IF YOU TRULY ARE READY TO PLAY FOR THE FUTURE.

