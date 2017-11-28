First Day Sports Take: Harbaugh, Lions & Pat’s Picks

November 26, 2017

Here is a special “First Day Sports Take with Pat Johnston” from last Sunday’s show. Pat shares his thoughts on an underwhelming season for Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines. He also says it’s time for a change with the Detroit Lions. And he gave his Week 12 NFL picks, which weren’t too bad for a change!

It’s now time for the most exciting, and hilarious, two-plus minutes in news-talk radio across this great land. That’s right, it’s time for “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks on WSGW’s First Day!

Before I give you my three surefire picks of the day, allow me to give quick commentary on Michigan Wolverines and Detroit Lions football.

The Wolverines experienced their 15th loss in 17 games to their arch-rivals, THE Ohio State Buckeyes.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was brought to Ann Arbor to bring Michigan back from the depths of mediocrity. And while he’s made Michigan a more formidable team in his three year tenure, Harbaugh has yet to get that signature win.

Yes, Michigan beat a Top Ten Wisconsin team last year, but fans want victories against Michigan State and Ohio State. Harbaugh beat MSU once, last year, when that Spartan team experienced a 3-9 season.

And Harbs is now 0-3 against Urban Meyer and Ohio State.

I think Jim Harbaugh is a fine head coach, but rather than overseas trips, or bizarre off-season antics, Coach Harbaugh should start to figure out how to get Michigan to the next step. If not, it’s more mediocre football for Michigan.

As for your Detroit Lions, I picked them to beat the Minnesota Vikings at home on Thanksgiving Day. It was one of the bigger Thanksgiving Day games in recent memory for the Lions, who needed a win to stay within a game of NFC-North leading Vikings. They also needed perhaps their best performance of the year.

Naturally, the Lions gave their fans the same old-same-old.

The Lions started flat, again! Matthew Stafford couldn’t connect with receivers. The defense looked slow. But overall, the team looked ill-prepared.

Tell me how many times you’ve witnessed that exact type of football from the Lions.

While you can’t place the all of the blame on the coach’s desk, maybe it’s time to say so-long to Jim Caldwell. He’s done a fine job, but he’s probably taken them as far as he can.

And it’s time for GM Bob Quinn to have a slam dunk draft. The Lions need a pass rusher, and more muscle on both the offensive and defensive lines.

If not, it could be more mediocre Detroit Lions football.

Thanks to the Lions’ Thanksgiving loss, my Pat’s Perfect Picks record drops to 13-21.

Instead of a big breakdown this week, I’m just giving you my picks. Let’s see if that helps!

The Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans on Monday. The Ravens defense will not allow the Texans’ offense any breathing room.

Give me the Ravens OVER the Texans 28-3!

The Chiefs destroy the Bills 30-14 today!

And L.A. Rams hosts the New Orleans Saints in an NFC West showdown. Picking against the Saints has burned me twice this year, but they’re due to finally lose after winning eight straight.

Give me the Rams OVER the Saints–35-31!!

UPDATE!!! A loyal listener noticed that I said “St. Louis Rams” rather than the L.A. Rams. I’m not sure how long it’ll take me to break from that habit!

UPDATE II: I went 2-1 this week!!! Not bad. So, now I’m 15-22. As of right now, I’m very reluctant to pick the Lions to earn a road win against the Baltimore Ravens. Tune in this Sunday at 6:44am for “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day!

