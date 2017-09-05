First Day Sports Take–Goodbye, JV. And Lions Prediction

September 3, 2017

Miss the "First Day Sports Take with Pat Johnston" from WSGW's First Day? Don't worry! Here's the podcast version!

Time now for the final “First Day Sports Take” for 2017. That’s because starting next week, I’ll have the Week One installment of the forever popular “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks!”

Yes, they’ve been anything but perfect during the past few years. I plan to end that trend starting next week.

We learned late Thursday night that the Detroit Tigers traded legendary pitcher Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros. Detroit also traded power-hitter Justin Upton to the Los Angeles Angels earlier in the day.

The Tigers received some prospects in return, which hurt even more because the trade marked the end of an era.

Justin Upton probably was not going to pick-up his option to return next year. It’s probably wise the Tigers’ traded Upton so they could receive something of value in return.

But the Justin Verlander trade stuck a dagger in our hearts for a couple of reasons.

Verlander had only been a Tiger. Verlander pitched many big games while donning the English D. Verlander helped the Tigers be a perennial contender. Verlander created many memories with playoff performances, no-hitters, and several near no-hitters.

Justin Verlander was the face of the Detroit Tigers. He was ours.

And now, he’s not.

It hurts because a legend is no longer a Tiger. It hurts because the trade slaps us with reality.

The Detroit Tigers will not dominate for the next few years. The will get dominated on most nights.

Rebuilding probably should’ve started a few years ago, but the late owner Mike Illich wanted a championship. He was willing to pay whatever it took to get that championship, which never happened.

And now, we the fans will pay for it with some bad baseball.

Thank you Justin Verlander for the memories. Thank you for the making the Tigers a relevant team for the past decade.

Now go win a championship. But make sure you wear the English D when you are enshrined in Hall Of Fame!

As for the Detroit Lions, they have a decent team. Injuries have hurt the offensive and defensive lines, but they might overcome them.

They’ve signed quarterback Matthew Stafford to a big deal. The Lions had no choice. They need Stafford. He makes them a tough team to beat. Without Stafford, the Lions are a 4-12 team.

Stafford is good enough to give the Lions four more wins, which is why I’m picking the Lions to finish a mediocre 8-8.

In fact, I believe the Lions will start the year 0-8, but then in unbelievable fashion, finish the year with an eight game winning streak.

Detroit’s got a tough schedule, and they didn’t have a real solid preseason. I need to see more from the Lions to pick them to win more than eight games.

Prove me wrong, Lions.

Prove me wrong.

Photo courtesy of Fox Sports.