First Day Sports Take–Fans Watched MORE Football?

July 30, 2017

A new poll shows Colin Kaepernick’s National Anthem protest drove some fans away, but most fans stayed with some watching MORE football. Here’s the “First Day Sports Take with Pat Johnston!”

************************************************

On Friday’s edition of The Morning Team Show, I reported on a recent JD Power poll revealing that 26% of fans who watched fewer football games last season said it was because of Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests.

Kaepernick took a knee during the anthem while he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers. His action was in protest to police shootings across the country.

Kaepernick’s actions angered many, particularly those who associate themselves with the conservative viewpoint.

And Kaepernick continues to pay a heavy price for his stance as no NFL team has invited him to a training camp.

Which is absolutely absurd when you recall that he passed for 16 touchdowns and tossed only four interceptions in 2016. It’s not a stretch to say Kaepernick’s perhaps one of the Top 60 quarterbacks in the league.

The absurdity reached the stratosphere when convicted felon Michael Vick said no team wants Kaepernick because of his long hair!

Michael Vick–who ran an illegal dog fighting operation and was rewarded with a second chance after serving prison time–is now the moral authority the league wants to highlight?

The hypocrisy of the NFL is legendary, especially in this situation as we consider how the league covered-up brain injuries for decades.

However, that J.D. Power poll also highlighted a surprising fact: 27% said they watched more football. Even more, only 12% of those surveyed said they watched fewer football.

Ratings increased after the presidential election, and I think the people needed some escapism.

So, the narrative that Kaepernick’s protest drove fans away isn’t exactly true, and some fans ended up watching more football.

Is it fair to label the 12% who watched fewer games as snowflakes who require safe spaces.

I ask that because I find it equally absurd that those ridiculing college students for refusing to hear opposing viewpoints are the same people who couldn’t stand a protest at a football game.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.