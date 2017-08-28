First Day Sports Podcast–Michigan Football 2017 Preview
By Pat Johnston
|
Aug 28, 2017 @ 7:38 AM

August 28, 2017

I had the chance to talk Michigan Wolverines Football with Anthony Broome from Maize n’ Brew! Anthony joined me on last Friday’s “The Art Lewis Show” on WSGW as we previewed the 2017 Michigan football team. WSGW is your home for Michigan Football! The season kicks-off Saturday, September 2nd, when the Wolverines face the Florida Gators. Coverage starts at 2:30pm on WSGW 100.5FM!

Click below to hear my interview with Anthony Broome:

Click here to get the broadcast schedule for Michigan Football on WSGW!

Go Blue!!!

