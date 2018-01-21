The First Day Songs Of The Week–January, 21, 2018

January 21, 2018

*****************************************************

Music Theme Contest

6:25am–“Time Of The Season” The Zombies–Odessey and Oracle–(1967)

6:57am–“”Zombie” The Cranberries–No Need To Argue–(1994)

Congratulations to Diane from Essexville on correctly answering this week’s theme! “Time Of The Season” by The Zombies, and “Zombie” by the Cranberries. “Zombie” was the theme.

We also wanted to feature a Cranberries song since lead vocalist and writer Delores O’Riordan passed away suddenly at the age of 47.

7:25am–“Fever” Peggy Lee–Things Are Swingin'”–(1958)

Peggy died on this date in 2002. She was 81. One of my all-time favorite jazz tunes.

Michigan Music Minute

7:57am–“Ain’t No Way” Aretha Franklin–Lady Soul–(1968)

Played some Aretha because the Queen Of Soul became the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame on this date in 1987.

Pat’s Indie Song Of The Week

8:25am–“Whiteout Conditions” The New Pornographers—Whiteout Conditions–(2017)

I probably should’ve played this song in 2017. Another classic from the Vancouver band. Is it the best song about people dealing with depression? Maybe not, but it strikes a nerve, nonetheless.

Michael Percha’s Song Of The Week

8:45am–“Fireworks” First Aid Kit–Ruins–(2018)

Michael was on vacation today, so I chose a track for his segment.

The second time the Swedish duo have been highlighted on First Day. I’ve listened to four songs from Ruins, and they might be hitting their stride.

That’s today’s playlist.

