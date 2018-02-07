The First Day Songs Of The Week–February 4, 2018

February 5, 2018

Here’s the list of songs we featured in the “Music Minutes” on First Day today. If you have any suggestions or requests, please email us!

Music Theme Contest

6:25am–“I’m Blue” The Shangri Las–The Very Best Of The Shangri-Las –(1964)

6:57am–“Bullet The Blue Sky—U2—The Joshua Tree— (1986)

Congratulations to Don from Saginaw Township on correctly guessing this week’s theme–Blue. Don wins two free movie passes from the Goodrich Quality 10 GDX Theaters in Saginaw!

Anything Goes Music Minute

7:25–“Atomic Number” Nico Case/K.D. Lang/Laura Veirs—Case/Lang/Veirs–(2016)

As I explained on the show, I was planning to share Laura’s new single until I stumbled across this particular track. It caught my attention immediately, and I had to share it with you. I’ve played Laura Veirs a few years ago, and had just featured The New Pornographers, which is Nico’s band, a few weeks ago in the “Indie Pick Of The Week” segment. Hope you enjoyed it!

Michigan Music Minute

7:57am–“Ball Of Confusion (That’s What The World Is Today” The Temptations–Greatest Hits II–(1970)

Had to play Motown’s The Temptations in recognition of Dennis Edwards, who passed away last week at the age of 1974. Edwards is credited with bringing a little more funk to the band when he replaced David Ruffin. Now, we’re reading disturbing reports that Edwards might have been the victim of elder abuse from his wife! We still have his music, and this was always one of my favorite Temptations hits.

And the band played on…

Pat’s Indie Pick Of The Week

8:25am–“Tea-Soaked Letter” Anna Burch—Quit The Curse–(2018)

Recently featured Anna on the “Michigan Music Minute.” She’s becoming a favorite on the show, especially as her debut album is receiving buzz across the nation. I’d like to think it’s because I played one of her songs a few months ago, and that’s what created the buzz! Well, maybe not, but we hope to play more from this Detroit-born artist for years to come!

Michael Percha’s Song Of The Week

8:45am–“Woman King” Iron & Wine–Woman King–(2005)

Here’s Mr. Percha’s intro to his song by Iron & Wine, which is, by the way, one of my all-time favorite artists!

Those are the songs for this week.

