First Day Music MinutesRewind–August 27, 2017

August 27, 2017

Did you miss the “Music Minute Theme Contest,” the “Michigan Music Minute,” “Michael Percha’s Song Of The Week,” or the “Pat’s Indie Song Of The Week?” Don’t worry! Here’s the full list of songs we featured on yesterday’s First Day!

Music Minute Theme Contest Songs:

6:25am–“Little Duece Coupe“–Beach Boys–Beach Boys–(1963)

6:57am–“Fast Car“–Tracy Chapman–Tracy Chapman–(1988)

Tracy Chapman had the #1 album on August 27, 1988. So, we decided to make “fast cars” the music theme. Congrats to Dave from Bay City on guessing this week’s theme. He wins two free movie passes from the Goodrich Quality 10 GDX Theater in Saginaw!

7:25am–“Couldn’t Stand The Weather“–Stevie Ray Vaughan–Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble–(1984)

Dr. Heather selected this song to commemorate the 27th anniversary of Stevie’s tragic death. She also picked the song considering Hurricane Harvey and how Stevie was a Texas native. Can’t believe we lost Stevie at the young age of 35.

Michigan Music Minute

7:57am–“Carefree To Carolina” Shawn Butzin—Northern Trails–(2017)

Shawn is this week’s Michigan Music Minute. The Bay City artist just released his brand new album, which you can check-out for yourself by clicking here. Really cool stuff from another cool artist from Great Lakes state!

<a href="http://shawnbutzin.bandcamp.com/album/northern-trails-2">Northern Trails by Shawn Butzin</a>

Pat’s Indie Song Of The Week

8:25am–“In Undertow”–Alvvays—Antisocialites–(2017)

The Toronto Indie pop/shoegaze band is back with a brand new album due out on September 8th. It’s been a few years since I played an Alvvays song on First Day. Glad I had the chance to finally play another one, and it was worth the wait. Can’t wait to get the album.

Check-out more Alvvays by clicking here.

Michael Percha Song Of the Week

8:45–“Throwdown At The Hoedown“–Bela Fleck & The Flecktones—Left Of Cool–(1998)

Listen to Michael Percha give his intro to the show! When he started playing the song, my ears perked-up, and I immediately fell in love with it. Some of you did as well! This is why I enjoy Michael’s selections. You never know what you’re going to get, like with this fusion of jazz, blues, and bluegrass!

