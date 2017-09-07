First Day Music Minutes Rewind–September 3, 2017

September 3, 2017

Did you miss the “Music Minute Theme Contest,” the “Michigan Music Minute,” “Michael Percha’s Song Of The Week,” or the “Pat’s Indie Song Of The Week?” Don’t worry! Here’s the full list of songs we featured on yesterday’s First Day!

Music Minute Theme Contest Songs:

6:25am–“Boys Of Summer“–Don Henley—Building The Perfect Beast–(1984)

6:57am–“Suddenly Last Summer“–The Motels—Little Robbers–(1983)

We actually play The Motels’ classic “Suddenly Last Summer” on every Labor Day weekend Sunday to mark the…end of Summer!

Congratulations to Lydia from Bay City correctly guessing this week’s “Music Minute Theme Contest.” She wins two free movie passes from the Goodrich Quality 10 GDX Theater in Saginaw!

7:25am–“Baby I’m Broken“–The Record Company—Give It Back To You–(2016)

Dedicated this song to my wife, Dr. Heather. She loves The Record Company, and I played it in celebration of her final chemo treatment for breast cancer. Way to go, Dr. Heather! Visit The Record Company on Twitter!

Michigan Music Minute:

7:57–“Rubberband Man“–The Spinners–Happiness Is Being With The Spinners–(1976)

Always loved this funky tune by the Detroit-based R&B group.

Pat’s Indie Pick Of The Week

8:25am–“Holding On“–The War On Drugs—A Deeper Understanding–(2017)

The wait for another album by The War On Drugs is over. Check-out some more of their music, and follow them on Twitter!

Michael Percha’s Song Of The Week

8:45am–“Back To Manhattan“–Norah Jones—The Fall–(2009)

Such a great song!

Click below to hear Michael’s brief intro to the song. He wanted to let Norah do the talking. By the way, she released a new album last year.

