First Day Music Minutes Rewind–8/20/17

August 23, 2017

Did you miss the “Music Minute Theme Contest,” the “Michigan Music Minute,” “Michael Percha’s Song Of The Week,” or the “Pat’s Indie Song Of The Week?” Don’t worry! Here’s the full list of songs we featured on yesterday’s First Day!

Music Minute Theme Contest Songs:

6:25am–“Ain’t No Sunshine“–Bill Withers–Just As I Am–(1971)

6:57am: “Dancing In The Dark“–Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band–Born In The USA (1984)

Since this past Monday marked the Partial Solar Eclipse for the Great Lakes Bay Region. So, I made it the theme.

7:25am–“Look Out“–James Hunter Six–Minute By Minute–(2013)

Great Britain’s James Hunter provides listeners with some fantastic throw-back R&B that simply jams.

Visit his website to learn more and to hear more tunes from this talented group.

Michigan Music Minute

7:57am–“Highway Tune”–Greta Van Fleet–Black Smoke Rising–(2017)

This Frankenmuth-based band is really blowing-up the scene with its back-to-the-roots, straight rock sound. “Highway Tune” has echoes of Led Zeppelin, but it also sounds refreshingly new. Greta Van Fleet again shows the world that Michigan, indeed, remains the Home Of Rock n’ Roll! Thanks to Michael Percha and loyal listener Rich for introducing this band to First Day!

Check-out more of their work by visiting their site.

Pat’s Indie Song Of The Week

8:25am–“Hard To Say Goodbye“–Washed Out—Mister Mellow–(2017)

Feels like 2010, or 2012, with this brand new Ernest Greene–Washed Out–track from his new album, Mister Mellow. Washed-Out helped lead the so-called “Chillwave” movement in the early part of this decade. It’s nice to have him back to provide some sweet, smooth tracks.

Michael Percha’s Song Of The Week

8:45am–“Johnny B. Goode“–Chuck Berry–Chuck Berry Is On Top–(1958)

Mr. Percha featured this classic tune from the late Mr. Berry because Sunday marked the 40th anniversary of the launch of Voyager 2. “Johnny B. Goode” was one of the many items included on the trip, which is now some 13 billion miles away.

Rock on!

