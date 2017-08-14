First Day Music Minutes Rewind–8/13/17

August 14, 2017

Did you miss the “Music Minute Theme Contest,” the “Michigan Music Minute,” “Michael Percha’s Song Of The Week,” or the “Pat’s Indie Song Of The Week?” Don’t worry! Here’s the full list of songs we featured on yesterday’s First Day!

Music Minute Theme Contest Songs

6:25: Aretha Franklin–“Gentle On My Mind“–Soul (1969)

6:57: REM–“Wichita Lineman“–(1996)

The “theme” was Glen Campbell! Glen’s version of “Gentle On My Mind” became a hit song in 1967. And Glen’s interpretation of Jimmy Webb’s “Wichita Lineman” reached #3 in 1968. Mr. Campbell passed away last week, and that’s why his work received recognition on the show.

Congratulations to Mark from Pinconning on winning this week’s “Music Minute Theme Contest!”

7:25: The Accidentals–“Odessey”–Odessey (2017)

This Traverse City trio has become a favorite of mine during the past year. They’ve been featured on our “Indie” and “Michigan Music Minute” segments, but I had to highlight the title track to their new album this morning! If you’re a fan of alternative, pop, folk, folk-pop, and rock, I’m telling you, Savanna, Katie and Michael will not disappoint. I’ve been declaring The Accidentals as a new Michigan treasure, and after hearing the songs from their new album, I’m holding to that description! A pure joy! Visit their website for more information, including where they’ll be performing. Can’t wait to see them soon!



7:57am–Michigan Music Minute

Kiss–“Detroit Rock City”–Destroyer (1976)

Yes, Kiss aren’t from Detroit, or Michigan for that matter. But it was on August 13, 1999 that the film, Detroit Rock City, debuted in theaters. So, I went with “Detroit Rock City” because…it rocks!

8:25am–Pat’s Indie Song Of The Week.

Sylvan Esso–“Die Young“–What Now–(2017)

My favorite track from the Electro-pop duo’s sophomore album. Quite possibly could make my Top Five Indie Songs of the year. We shall see. Check them out!

8:45am–Michael Percha’s Song Of The Week

Pet Shop Boys–“West End Girls” (1984)

Michael takes many of us down Amnesia Lane with this classic alternative track.

