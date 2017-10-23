First Day “Music Minutes” from October 22, 2017

October 22, 2017

Here’s a list of songs Pat Johnston & Michael Percha featured on WSGW’s First Day. Not only do we leave you with links to the songs, but we provide links to some of the artists’ websites if you’d like to learn more about them.

Music Minute Theme Contest

“Ain’t No Sunshine” Bill Withers–Just As I Am–(1971)

“Dream Some” Shelby Lynne–I Am Shelby Lynne –(1999)

Both songs reference missing a loved one, and Pat from Bay City correctly guessed the theme when he answered, “missing.” Pat wins two free movie passes from our friends at the Goodrich Quality 10 GDX Theater in Saginaw!

I also played “Dream Some” because Shelby Lynne celebrates her 48th birthday today.

Whatever Pat Wants To Play Music Minute–7:25am

“What Is And What Should Never Be” Led Zeppelin–Led Zeppelin II–(1969)

Led Zep’s sophomore album was released 48 years ago today. It also contains Pat’s wife’s (Dr. Heather) favorite Led Zeppelin song. Pat dedicated the song in celebration of Dr. Heather finishing her chemo and radiation treatments for breast cancer.

Michigan Music Minute

“Gone” Jr.Jr.–Jr.Jr.–(2015)

This Royal Oak band has exploded in popularity during the decade featuring a cool indie sound with progressive and pop influences. They’re just another fantastic musical gem from the Great Lakes State!

Pat’s Indie Pick Of The Week

“Westermarck” Charly Bliss–Guppy–(2017)

This Brooklyn band’s sound is filled with 90’s nostalgia, but is refreshing for the 2010’s! One of my favorite albums of 2017.

Michael Percha’s Song Of The Week

“The Isle Of The Dead” Rachmaninoff–(1908)

Michael’s been playing classical tunes with a Halloween or ghoulish theme. Rachmaninoff wrote the peace after seeing the “Isle Of The Dead” painting in 1907.

