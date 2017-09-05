The “First Day” Michael Percha Pun Of The Week–September 3, 2017

September 3, 2017

Time to share another “Michael Percha Pun Of The Week” from last Sunday’s First Day. It’s a food-related pun for this first Sunday of September. We hope you don’t lose your appetite:

*****************************

Michael’s puns air each and every Sunday morning at 6:53am on WSGW’s First Day.

If you have a pun you’d like to share with us, email michael@wsgw.com

Michael will consider your puns for a future show.

michael@wsgw.com

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.