The “First Day” Michael Percha Pun Of The Week–September 3, 2017
By Pat Johnston
|
Sep 5, 2017 @ 10:27 AM

September 3, 2017

Time to share another “Michael Percha Pun Of The Week” from last Sunday’s First Day. It’s a food-related pun for this first Sunday of September. We hope you don’t lose your appetite:

*****************************

Michael’s puns air each and every Sunday morning at 6:53am on WSGW’s First Day.

If you have a pun you’d like to share with us, email michael@wsgw.com

Michael will consider your puns for a future show.

michael@wsgw.com

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Related Content

First Day Preview–Sunday, 6-9am On WSGW
Pat’s Movie Trivia–Dec. 4, 2011
A Proposal For Veterans’ Day
They’re Working Hard. Really, They Are!
Speculators Behind Rising Oil Prices
Wednesday Indie Music Day–Mitski
Comments