The “First Day” Michael Percha Pun Of The Week–October 1, 2017
By Pat Johnston
|
Oct 3, 2017 @ 11:07 AM

October 1, 2017

Here’s this week’s latest episode of the “Michael Percha’s Pun Of the Week” from First Day. We have a Pun Entry from Saginaw Country Prosecutor John McColgan!

Terrance Mann will forever be the best Superman villain! And it’s safe to say that Michael’s pun segment is garnering more attention if we’re beginning to get puns from city officials!

Michael’s puns air each and every Sunday morning at 6:53am on WSGW’s First Day.

If you have a pun you’d like to share with us, email michael@wsgw.com

Michael will consider your puns for a future show.

michael@wsgw.com

pat@wsgw.com

