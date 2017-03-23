Fires Minutes Apart Keep Crews Busy in Saginaw County

Most residents of a Saginaw Twp. apartment complex were able to return to their homes after a fire Thursday, March 23. Township Fire Chief Jim Peterson says the fire began around 1:10 a.m. in the basement of the building at 5080 Pheasant Run Dr. The basement received moderate smoke and water damage and there was light damage to an apartment on the ground floor of the two story building. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. There were no reported injuries. A dollar amount hasn’t been determined in damages.

Not long after the Saginaw Twp. fire, the Saginaw Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2003 Arthur around 1:50 a.m. Battalion Chief Thomas Raines says the house was occupied at the time but the residents were able to evacuate. Damage to the home is estimated at $35,000. Michigan State Police Fire Division is investigating the cause of that fire.