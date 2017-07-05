Firefighters Find Lost Dog

The Saginaw Fire Department is cautioning pet owners about fireworks, and how the noise can cause some pets to panic and run away. Firefighters at Saginaw’s station #3 at 1602 Hess think that may have happened with a female German Shepherd they found near the back of their building on Monday morning.

The dog had a collar and a 6-foot red leash, but no identification or tags. They say the dog was friendly and appeared to be well cared for. After no one claimed her, the dog was turned over to the Saginaw County Animal Control Shelter, 1312 Gratiot. The phone number there is 989-797-4500.

(photo courtesy City of Saginaw)