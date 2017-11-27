Fire Of Undetermined Origin Leaves Major Damage To Tuscola Township Farm

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire destroying one pole barn and damaging two other structures on a Tuscola Township farm.

The fire at 6196 Hart Road was discovered about 4:20 p.m., Monday. Frankenmuth firefighters said about half of the 50-by-100 foot building was engulfed in flames as first units arrived on scene. Thick black smoke was visible for several miles.

While winds out of the east-southeast kept flames away from adjoining buildings, a 14-by-20 foot building has heavy damage from radiant heat as well as the farmer’s house and attached garage. In addition to structural damage, farm equipment, a semi tractor and assorted tools were destroyed. The preliminary damage estimate is set at more than $100,000.

The Richville, Birch Run and Vassar fire departments provided mutual aid with manpower and equipment. There were no injuries. Crews were on the scene over four hours.