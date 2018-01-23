Fire Of Undetermined Origin Destroys Bay City House

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire destroying an east side Bay City single family home. Firefighters said there was heavy flames and smoke engulfing the front of the house at 510 North Jefferson just after 5:00 Monday afternoon.

As first units arrived on scene, neighbors said there may be children inside the house. Crews entered the house through a back door to search for the children but did not find anyone. It was later learned no one was in the house at the time.

A Bay City Department of Public Works crew was called to pump about a foot of water out of the basement so firefighters could reach flames in between ceiling insulation and the first floor.

No injuries were reported. A dollar loss has not been determined.

Firefighters were on the scene until 11:00 p.m.

Essexville firefighters were standing by in case of another fire.