Fire Of Undetermined Origin Destroys Bay City House
By Bill Hewitt
Jan 23, 2018 @ 1:05 AM
Bay City house fire photo courtesy of WSGW listener David Martin.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire destroying an east side Bay City single family home.  Firefighters said there was heavy flames and smoke engulfing the front of the house at 510 North Jefferson just after 5:00 Monday afternoon.

As first units arrived on scene, neighbors said there may be children inside the house. Crews entered the house through a back door to search for the children but did not find anyone. It was later learned no one was in the house at the time.

A Bay City Department of Public Works crew was called to pump about a foot of water out of the basement so firefighters could reach flames in between ceiling insulation and the first floor.

No injuries were reported. A dollar loss has not been determined.

Firefighters were on the scene until 11:00 p.m.

Essexville firefighters were standing by in case of another fire.

Bay City firefighters checking for hot spots inside house at 510 N. Jefferson, Monday afternoon. (WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)

