A fire that engulfed a two story wood frame house at 916 North Oakley in Saginaw remains under investigation.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Simmons who says crews responded about 5:55 P-M Tuesday explained the blaze left extensive damage, but no dollar figure was available.

Simmons added the house was occupied, but no one was home at the time the fire started.

No injuries occurred.

Firefighters spent several hours on scene.