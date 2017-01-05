Fire Destroys Mobile Home In Rural Saginaw County

A 14 by 60 foot mobile home in rural Saginaw County is being called a total loss following an early afternoon fire. Chesaning-Brady fire crews responded to 614 Owosso Road around 1:10 p.m., Thursday, and found Lot 6 engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Assistance was requested from the Marion and Tri-Township Fire Departments. Firefighters cleared the scene after about two hours and 20 minutes.

No one was home and no injuries occurred. There was no dollar estimate on the damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the family in finding alternate housing.