Fire Destroys Lathrup Village House In Saginaw Township

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire destroying a Saginaw Township home. Firefighters said the two car garage at 1091 Lathrup was engulfed in flames as the first crews arrived just after 5:30 p.m., yesterday. The fire got into the attic and spread into the adjoining one story ranch style house and venting through the roof.

Residents of the house escaped without injury and none of the Saginaw Township firefighters were hurt.

No dollar loss has been determined. Township records show the house was assessed at $66,800.