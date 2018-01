A fire of undetermined origin destroyed this Bay City house, at 115 N. Grant, Saturday. (WSGW News photo by BillHewitt)

Investigators are looking for the cause of an early Saturday morning fire destroying a house in Bay City. Neighbors discovered the fire at 115 North Grant and called 911.

First units on the scene reported heavy fire engulfing the front of the one story dwelling.

No injuries have been reported.

A dollar loss has not been determined.