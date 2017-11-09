Fire Destroys Bay City Building

Bay City firefighters say a fire destroyed a one story commercial building at 500 E. John. No injuries have been reported. First units on the scene reported heavy smoke and flames on the roof. The cause of the fire reported just after 1:30 this afternoon has not been determined.

Residents of the apartment house at 203 S. Catherine were evacuated for about three hours because wind driven flames were threatening the structure.

Bay City Light & Power crews cut service to the west side neighborhood as a precaution.

Fire crews from Bangor and Monitor Townships provided manpower and equipment.