A service center in Arenac County was heavily damaged in a fire around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 2.

The fire burned through the roof at Standish Transmission at 4355 S. Huron Rd. Units from three Standish Area Fire Authority stations fought the fire, which was confined to the four bay work area behind the building’s office. There are no reports of any injuries and a dollar amount on the damage has not been determined. The cause of the fire is under investigation.