Fire Damages Saginaw County Road Commission Snow Plow
By Bill Hewitt
|
Dec 17, 2017 @ 11:08 PM

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a Saginaw County Road Commission truck to catch fire.

A passerby spotted heavy smoke coming from the road commission garage at 3110 Sheridan about 3:40 Sunday afternoon. The fire appears to have started in the engine compartment and spread into the cab of the dump truck with an attached snow plow blade.

A similar truck parked next to the burning truck has smoke and heat damage. There was no structural damage to the garage.

Saginaw firefighters said a sprinkler system had the majority of the fire extinguished by the time crews arrived on the scene.

A $75,000 loss has been estimated as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Related Content

Saginaw’s First Air Ambulance Marks Mileston...
Suspicious Saginaw County Death Remains Under Inve...
MSU Agriculture Research Center Opens New Learning...
Saginaw County Adopts New Budget
Saginaw County Man Wins Big Lottery Prize Over The...
Bay City Commissioners Hear That Overall Crime Dec...
Comments