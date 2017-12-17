Fire Damages Saginaw County Road Commission Snow Plow

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a Saginaw County Road Commission truck to catch fire.
A passerby spotted heavy smoke coming from the road commission garage at 3110 Sheridan about 3:40 Sunday afternoon. The fire appears to have started in the engine compartment and spread into the cab of the dump truck with an attached snow plow blade.
A similar truck parked next to the burning truck has smoke and heat damage. There was no structural damage to the garage.
Saginaw firefighters said a sprinkler system had the majority of the fire extinguished by the time crews arrived on the scene.
A $75,000 loss has been estimated as a result of the fire.
No injuries were reported.