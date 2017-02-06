Fire Damages Popular Bay City Eatery

Investigators are looking for the cause of a kitchen fire at the Oasis Lounge in Bay City’s south end. Fire Chief Karey Prieur says an employee called 911 just after 7:00 Monday morning, reporting a stove on fire.

First fire crews arriving on scene reported heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear of the one story building at 1913 Kosciuszko Street. The fire at the popular spot was confined to the kitchen area and an entrance from the parking lot. The employees and four customers were outside when firefighters arrived on the scene. There were no injuries. No dollar loss has been determined.

The Oasis Lounge was destroyed by fire once before on December 11th, 1977, the morning after Bay City’s deadly Wenonah Hotel fire that claimed the lives of 10 people.