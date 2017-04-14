Fight Over Park Renovation Apparently Far From Over

Opponents of a planned renovation to Bay City’s Wenona Park are preparing a petition to put the proposed changes including a year round pavilion to a vote of the people in November.

Michelle Roberts is the organizer of the Citizens United for Wenona Park group and plans to submit the petition’s wording to the city sometime within the next week.

Roberts told WNEM TV-5 the park is used by people from all over the city and the region with many expressing concerns about how the project came to be, which she says City Commissioners failed to address before approving it.

But supporters like Mike Bacigalupo of Bay City’s State Theater defended the plans as well as the financing and is looking forward to starting construction perhaps this fall.