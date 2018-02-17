Field Crops Webinar Series 2018

Date: February 19, 2018 – March 26, 2018

Time: 7 – 8 p.m. EST

Location: Webinar

Contact: James DeDecker, 989-734-2168, dedecke5@msu.edu

Growers, consultants and agribusiness professionals are invited to participate in a series of six online programs addressing field crop production and pest management on Monday evenings February 19 through March 26, 2018. Participants will learn how to enhance their corn, soybean, small grain and forage production systems in the coming season, and have an opportunity to ask questions of MSU agricultural experts. The live webinar presentations will run 7 – 8 p.m. EST each Monday evening. One MDARD Pesticide Recertification Credit will be available through each webinar for application to one of the following categories: Private Core, Commercial Core or Field Crops. Participants can view the programs independently online. Registration is $20.00 for the full series of six webinars or $5.00 per individual webinar session.

February 19, 2018 7-8 p.m. Conservation Drainage – Dr. Eshan Ghane, MSU

February 26, 2018 7-8 p.m. Managing Plant Parasitic Nematodes in Corn and Soybean – Dr. Marisol Quintanilla, MSU

March 5, 2018 7-8 p.m. Interseeding Alfalfa Into Silage Corn – Drs. Erin Burns and Kim Cassida, MSU

March 12, 2018 7-8 p.m. Controlling Resistant & Troublesome Weeds – Dr. Christy Sprague, MSU

March 19, 2018 7-8 p.m. Mitigating Control Failures in Bt Corn – Dr. Chris DiFonzo, MSU

March 26, 2018 7-8 p.m. Corn Hybrid and Soybean Variety Selection– Dr. Manni Singh, MSU



Register