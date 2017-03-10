Fenton Teen Charged with Murder

One teen has died and another charged with his murder after a shooting in Genesee County’s Fenton Township March 4. 16-year-old Abdurrahman (Abdu) Ahmed Akl of Fenton has been charged with open murder, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm and two counts of felony firearm after allegedly shooting his friend, 18-year-old Brady Alan Morris, in the back of the head.

Akl and Morris were alone on the first floor of the home at 14170 Moffett Dr. when the shooting occurred, with member’s of Akl’s family and a guest on the second and third floors. Fenton Police and Genesee County Sheriff Deputies found Akl outside the home and arrested him without incident. A semiautomatic pistol was recovered from the front porch. Morris was taken to Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, where he was pronounced dead.

Akl is being charged as an adult. He will be arraigned in 67th District Court.