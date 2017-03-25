Female Missouri Kayaker Safe After Being Reported In Distress Off Huron County Shore

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies and Caseville fire personnel responded to a report of a female kayaker in distress off of the Eagle Bay Public Access

site in Port Austin Township late Friday afternoon.

A search began and the 52 year old woman from Lee Summit, Missouri was eventually spotted paddling toward Grindstone Harbor from the west.

She came ashore at the north Grindstone point and refused medical treatment, although she did change from her survival suit into warmer clothing.

It turns out the woman had been trying to set a Great Lakes record for kayakers, but developed trouble with her rudder in addition to being disrupted by unexpectedly strong northerly winds.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson says he successfully persuaded her from putting off her record attempt for the time being at least until ice, water

and weather conditions improved.