Female Missouri Kayaker Safe After Being Reported In Distress Off Huron County Shore

By John Hall
|
Mar 25, 7:48 AM

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies and Caseville fire personnel responded to a report of a female kayaker in distress off of the Eagle Bay Public Access
site in Port Austin Township late Friday afternoon.

A search began and the 52 year old woman from Lee Summit, Missouri was eventually spotted paddling toward Grindstone Harbor from the west.

She came ashore at the north Grindstone point and refused medical treatment, although she did change from her survival suit into warmer clothing.

It turns out the woman had been trying to set a Great Lakes record for kayakers, but developed trouble with her rudder in addition to being disrupted by unexpectedly strong northerly winds.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson says he successfully persuaded her from  putting off her record attempt for the time being at least until ice, water
and weather conditions improved.

Related Content

Tri-City Troopers Honored for Patrols and Investig...
Saginaw Hosts Delegation from Japanese Sister City
Consumers Energy, Michigan Developing New Energy P...
Three Area Fire Departments To Receive Federal Gra...
Mount Pleasant Man Sentenced In Federal Court In S...
Bay City School Board Trustees Approve Personnel M...
Comments