Federal Relief Agencies Set October 2nd Deadline For Flood Damage Claims
By Bill Hewitt
Sep 8, 2017 @ 12:40 AM
When heavy ran and floods inundated four Michigan counties, authorities anticipated about
1,500 claims for damages in Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland Counties. But FEMA Disaster Coordinator Steven Johnson says over 2,300 claims have been filed so far, paying out $11.6 million for flood damages to homes and businesses. An October 2nd deadline has been set for filing a claim for flood damage.

The money paid by FEMA is a tax free grant while the SBA money is a low interest loan. The Federal Emergency Management Administration and the Small Business Administration have claim centers in Mount Pleasant, at 4855 East Blue Grass and in Midland’s Carpenter Elementary School, 1407 West Carpenter, that will remain open Monday through Saturday until the deadline. The centers will be open from 9:00 a.m., until 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

With the recent Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Irma heading towards Florida, Johnson said FEMA’s toll free assistance line, 1-800-621-3362 (1-800-621-FEMA), may be tied up. He said people can file on line at http://disasterassistance.gov or you can down load the FEMA app on your cell phone

